Athletics' Sonny Gray: Slated for rehab start Saturday
Gray (back) will throw 45-60 pitches in a rehab start with High-A Stockton on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Gray has been ramping up his rehab program by throwing live bullpen sessions and appearing in a extended spring training game during the past couple of weeks. Saturday's minor-league start marks one of his last hurdles before being able to return to the majors. It's possible that the 27-year-old will need an additional minor-league start, but he's not far from his anticipated big-league return.
