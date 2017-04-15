Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 loss to the Astros on Friday.

The veteran third baseman launched his first home run of the season in the ninth, a modest bright spot in an otherwise dismal game -- and start to the season -- for the offseason acquisition. Plouffe went down on strikes in his three other at-bats Friday, and even with the round-tripper, his batting average is just .194.