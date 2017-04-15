Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Hits first homer Friday
Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 loss to the Astros on Friday.
The veteran third baseman launched his first home run of the season in the ninth, a modest bright spot in an otherwise dismal game -- and start to the season -- for the offseason acquisition. Plouffe went down on strikes in his three other at-bats Friday, and even with the round-tripper, his batting average is just .194.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Moves up in batting order•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Productive day Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: First RBI of season Thursday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Bat finally cools off Friday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...