Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Smacks second homer of season Saturday
Plouffe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Astros.
Plouffe launched a monster 432-foot shot left in the fifth, the first of two round-trippers in the frame for the A's. Both of the veteran third baseman's homers on the season have come in the last two games, and he notably operated out of the two-hole Saturday. He's now hit safely in four straight, and five of his last six overall.
