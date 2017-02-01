Travis will likely enter camp as the Jays' choice to hit leadoff in 2017, MLB.com reports.

Toronto doesn't seem to have many choices other than to put Travis atop the batting order. He's not a typical leadoff man, but the second baseman has proven to be an above-average hitter with the ability to get on base for the heart of the batting order. The problem is that Travis hasn't found a way to stay healthy. In 2015, it was a shoulder injury that ended his season early. This past year, the shoulder forced a delayed start, and his run in the postseason was eventually cut short by a knee issue. Travis should be at full strength for spring training, but whether he can stay in that condition remains to be seen.