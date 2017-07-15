Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Exits with apparent injury
Liriano was lifted from Saturday's start in the third inning due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Liriano had labored through a rough first two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk before completely melting down and walking three consecutive batters to begin the third. It's unclear as to what the cause of the struggles was, though the veteran left-hander did miss time earlier this season due to shoulder inflammation. Further information will likely be released by the time once it becomes available.
