Liriano was lifted from Saturday's start in the third inning due to an undisclosed injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Liriano had labored through a rough first two innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk before completely melting down and walking three consecutive batters to begin the third. It's unclear as to what the cause of the struggles was, though the veteran left-hander did miss time earlier this season due to shoulder inflammation. Further information will likely be released by the time once it becomes available.