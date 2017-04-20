Blue Jays' Francisco Liriano: Goes 5.1 scoreless against Red Sox

Liriano (1-1) notched his first win of the year Wednesday with 5.1 scoreless frames against Boston, striking out six while allowing four hits and a walk.

It's disappointing that he was pulled so early on, but Liriano's now turned in two consecutive strong outings after getting bombed in the season opener. Rolling him out on any given day in fantasy is a risk -- you could get a double-digit-strikeout performance, or he could get blown up for five-plus runs. Maybe both. If you're gambling with the lefty, your next opportunity will come Monday in Anaheim.