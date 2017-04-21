Blue Jays' Joshua Palacios: Returns from DL
Palacios was activated from the disabled list and returned to the lineup at Low-A Lansing, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.
The outfield prospect came off the seven-day DL as soon as he was eligible -- suggesting his undisclosed injury was nothing too serious. Palacios, 21, is coming off an impressive first year as a professional and looking to ascend through the Jays system in 2017.
More News
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...