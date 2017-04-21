Palacios was activated from the disabled list and returned to the lineup at Low-A Lansing, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reports.

The outfield prospect came off the seven-day DL as soon as he was eligible -- suggesting his undisclosed injury was nothing too serious. Palacios, 21, is coming off an impressive first year as a professional and looking to ascend through the Jays system in 2017.