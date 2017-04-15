Morales went 1-for-3 with the game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Baltimore on Saturday.

The blast was Morales' second of the campaign, and it improved his slash line to an underwhelming .244/.340/.439. The entire Toronto lineup is scuffling, though, which has likely contributed to Morales slow start. The veteran hit 52 home runs and drove in 199 runs with a .352 wOBA the past two years, so expect him to settle into a groove sooner than later. Saturday's dramatics might just kick-start the run, too.