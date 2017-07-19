Blue Jays' Michael Bolsinger: Placed on disabled list
Bolsinger was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to right knee inflammation, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
It remains to be seen how serious this injury is for the right-hander after landing on the DL following Tuesday's loss. Bolsinger gave up the walk-off home run in the 15th inning against the Red Sox, and has been struggling at the mound during his last couple appearances, allowing eight earned runs over his last 12.1 innings of work. In a corresponding move, the team recalled Cesar Valdez from Triple-A Buffalo.
