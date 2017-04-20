Borucki (0-1) owns a 6.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through his first three starts in 2017 with High-A Dunedin.

The left-hander, who cracked the 40-man roster in November, is arguably among the top-five pitching prospects in the Jays' organization. While the surface stats don't look pretty, Borucki continues to be a strikeout machine -- he has 18 through 15.1 innings this year -- and the 23-year-old has proven he can pump a mid-90s fastball deep into pitch counts. Borucki is obviously not hitting the MLB stage any time soon, but he's worth following in dynasty formats.