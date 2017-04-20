Borucki (0-1) owns a 6.46 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through his first three starts in 2017 with High-A Dunedin.

The left-hander, who cracked the 40-man roster in November, is arguably among the top-five pitching prospects in the Jays' organization. While the surface stats don't look pretty, Borucki continues to be a strikeout machine -- he has 18 through 15.1 innings this year -- and the 23-year-old has proven he can pump a mid-90s fastball deep into pitch counts. Borucki is obviously not hitting the MLB stage any time soon, but he's worth following in dynasty formats.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories