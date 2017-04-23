Goins will start at shortstop and bat ninth in the order Sunday against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

It's the fourth start in a row for Goins, who looks poised to hold down a full-time role in the short term following Troy Tulowitzki's (hamstring) placement on the disabled list Saturday. Goins has shown some decent plate discipline in the past, but with little power or speed to speak of and a career .224 batting average, there's little fantasy upside to be mined here.