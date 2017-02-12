Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Won't be full strength until April

Pearce, who had elbow surgery in September, is not expected to be throwing at full strength until April, the Toronto Star reports.

Pearce signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Jays in December. The veteran's 2016 season was cut short by an elbow issue that prompted him to undergo surgery to repair flexor tendons in his right forearm. His status for Opening Day is still in question, but once healthy, he should make an immediate impact for his new team. Though Pearce has experience at second base, third base and right field, General Manager Ross Atkins expects most of his playing time will be at first base and left field. Pearce brings a proven ability to hit left-handed pitching to Toronto (something the team was looking for this offseason), as evidenced by an .852 OPS against southpaws in his career and an OPS of 1.028 against them in 2016. The 33-year-old will be entering his 10th season in 2017, and holds a career slash line of .254/.333/.441 in more than 1600 at-bats.