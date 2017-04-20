Braves' Matt Kemp: Returns from DL Thursday

Kemp (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and will resume his place in left field for Thursday's contest with the Nationals.

As anticipated, the veteran outfielder will get back in action after being sidelined with a strained hamstring since April 8. Kemp will look to carry his hot start at the plate prior to his injury (1.654 OPS, six extra-base hits) moving forward as he re-enters the lineup as the cleanup hitter. To make room for him on the roster, Johan Camargo was sent back to Triple-A.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories