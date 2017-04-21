Barnes notched his first save of the season Thursday against the Cardinals, pitching around one walk to post a scoreless ninth.

A day removed from Neftali Feliz's four-run collapse against the Cubs, manager Craig Counsell opted to give Barnes the ball in Thursday's save situation, and the 27-year-old delivered. This dominance also seems to be becoming the norm for Barnes, as he's now sporting a shimmering 0.00 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP and a 12:4 K:BB. It's unclear if he will get many more save opportunities moving forward, but Thursday's outing leaves little doubt he could handle the ninth-inning role if given the chance.