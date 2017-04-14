Nelson (1-0) gave up only one run on five hits while striking out five over seven innings in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

After fanning eight in a tough no-decision against the Cubs in his first start of the season, Nelson got plenty of run support this time around. The 27-year-old took control of the game after Billy Hamilton manufactured a run in the first inning with his wheels, throwing 73 of 101 pitches for strikes, and Nelson now has a 1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 13 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling Tuesday in Chicago in a rematch with the world champions.