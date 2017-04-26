Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Breaks out against Reds
Arcia went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.
It was easily the best game of the season for the young shortstop, and the three RBI doubled Arcia's total to six for the year. His glove is going to keep him in the lineup, and Milwaukee is proving to be an admirable offense this year, so there is certainly low-end value. However, expecting significant improvement on Arcia's current .229/.260/.371 slash line will likely prove to be ill-advised.
