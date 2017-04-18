Brewers' Ryan Braun: Big game in Wrigley
Braun went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a stolen base in Monday's road victory over the Cubs.
Braun was hitting just .212 after Friday's game, but with six hits -- including two home runs and two doubles -- over his last three games he now owns a .289/.407/.667 slash line on the season. He clearly has not been negatively affected by the mentions of his name on the trade market of late, and is showing teams that may be interested in his services he still has plenty left in the tank.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...