Brewers' Ryan Braun: Big game in Wrigley

Braun went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a stolen base in Monday's road victory over the Cubs.

Braun was hitting just .212 after Friday's game, but with six hits -- including two home runs and two doubles -- over his last three games he now owns a .289/.407/.667 slash line on the season. He clearly has not been negatively affected by the mentions of his name on the trade market of late, and is showing teams that may be interested in his services he still has plenty left in the tank.