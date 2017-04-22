Brewers' Ryan Braun: Launches sixth homer Friday

Braun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

It's his fourth multi-hit game in his last six starts. The trade rumors swirling around Braun haven't been a distraction at all so far for the 33-year-old, who now boasts a .304/.409/.661 slash line through 16 games with six homers, four steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored.

