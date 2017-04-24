Brewers' Ryan Cordell: No trouble early on with Triple-A pitching
Cordell went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Cordell is seeing Triple-A action this year for the first time in his career, but he is hardly showing any growing pains, posting a .305/.364/.627 slash line through 15 games. Despite his lack of experience at the highest minor-league level, he has a shot to make his big league debut at some point this year.
