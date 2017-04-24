Cordell went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Cordell is seeing Triple-A action this year for the first time in his career, but he is hardly showing any growing pains, posting a .305/.364/.627 slash line through 15 games. Despite his lack of experience at the highest minor-league level, he has a shot to make his big league debut at some point this year.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories