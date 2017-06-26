Morris refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Fresno after clearing waivers Monday and will become a free agent, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

After inking a minor-league deal with the Giants in the offseason, Morris was added to the 40-man roster and reported to the big club in May. Though the Giants are lacking in quality middle-relief options, Morris wasn't able to find a meaningful role out of the bullpen after being blasted for 15 runs in 21 innings over 20 appearances. If he elects to pursue a spot with another organization, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal again.