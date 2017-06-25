Huffman was demoted Sunday to Triple-A Memphis.

Huffman saw limited playing time in the three weeks he spent in St. Louis but went 4-for-14 in 15 plate appearances that almost all came in a pinch-hitting role. At this point in his career, the 32-year-old is likely not much more than organizational depth. Now, he will return to the minors, where he raked the previous two years with 21 home runs and 91 RBI in 165 games.