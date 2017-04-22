Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup
Fowler is out of Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
He is hitting .179/.243/.313 with two home runs and one steal while striking out 27 percent of the time through 67 at-bats. Jose Martinez will get the start in left field and push Randal Grichuk to center field.
