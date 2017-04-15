Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Hits ninth-inning bomb
Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
Sporting a .316 batting average with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over his last five games, Piscotty is settling into the season nicely. He's locked into the heart of the order and is a good bet to approach his 2016 numbers (86 runs, 22 home runs, 85 RBI and .800 OPS). There are probably some fantasy circles where he's undervalued, and he also warrants extra attention in daily contests when facing a lefty. He entered Saturday's game with a career .392 wOBA against southpaws, after all.
