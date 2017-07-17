Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in series finale against Orioles
Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run against Baltimore during Sunday's win.
Rizzo also homered Saturday and now sports a solid .257/.380/.514 slash line with 22 bombs, 59 RBI and 55 runs. He's well on his way to his fourth consecutive 30-homer campaign, and statistical improvement to his .238 BABIP is probably ahead.
