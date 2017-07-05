Cubs' Willson Contreras: Bats leadoff Wednesday

Contreras is behind the plate and leading off Wednesday against the Rays.

Following a 2-for-4 showing in Tuesday's loss, Contreras will slide up to the leadoff spot while catching John Lackey for the matinee. The 25-year-old has gotten on base twice in each of the past three contests, and with manager Joe Maddon unafraid to tinker around with the construction of the lineup, Contreras is set to try his hand at the top of the order.