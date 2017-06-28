Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Pounds out three hits Tuesday
Lamb went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.
Lamb's power production has waned during June, but since he's maintained a .400 on-base percentage for the month, there's been little reason for fantasy owners to get too worked up. The third baseman is still on pace to surpass last season's career-high 29 home runs and has upped his batting average nearly 40 points from 2016.
