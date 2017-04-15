Tomas is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.

After starting the last four games, Tomas will get the day off as Daniel Descalso takes over for him in left field. He's hitting. 286 with one home run and five RBI through nine games this year. The 26-year-old should be back on the lineup card for Sunday's contest.

