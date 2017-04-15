Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Headed to bench Saturday
Tomas is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.
After starting the last four games, Tomas will get the day off as Daniel Descalso takes over for him in left field. He's hitting. 286 with one home run and five RBI through nine games this year. The 26-year-old should be back on the lineup card for Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Launches first homer of campaign•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Raps out three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Drives in two Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Sits out Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...