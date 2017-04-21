Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Nearing return to mound work
Stewart (shoulder) said Friday that he will begin throwing bullpen sessions next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com report.
A bout of shoulder tendinitis forced Stewart to the DL to begin the season, but in light of his progress, the right-hander believes he could return to active competition in a month or so. Stewart struggled with the long ball in a 28-inning sample with the big-league team last year, giving up seven homers. He has allowed 15 home runs total in the minor leagues (256.1 innings).
