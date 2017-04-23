Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Exits Sunday's game with groin tightness

Pederson was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks due to right groin tightness, reports, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Pederson grounded in the top of the inning and then was replaced in the field by Enrique Hernandez half an inning later, which the team said was merely precautionary. Although hamstring injuries can be tricky, there is a decent chance he will be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list, assuming his exit from Friday's game was truly precautionary.