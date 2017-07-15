Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 22nd save of year Friday
Jansen pitched a scoreless inning while striking out one to earn the save Friday against the Marlins.
Jansen needed just 13 pitches to close out the Marlins and protect a two-run lead, giving him 22 saves on the year. He remains one of the absolute elite options at closer, as he owns a 0.93 ERA to go with a ridiculous 0.54 WHIP.
