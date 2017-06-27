Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

The 26-year-old was briefly with Los Angeles in mid-April and went hitless in eight at-bats with three strikeouts. The Dodgers' outfielder has struggled in Oklahoma City this season with a .211/.273/.377 slash line and seven home runs in 223 at-bats, and will likely see limited opportunities as an extra outfielder and pinch hitter with the big-league club.