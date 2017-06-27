Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Rejoins major-league club
Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
The 26-year-old was briefly with Los Angeles in mid-April and went hitless in eight at-bats with three strikeouts. The Dodgers' outfielder has struggled in Oklahoma City this season with a .211/.273/.377 slash line and seven home runs in 223 at-bats, and will likely see limited opportunities as an extra outfielder and pinch hitter with the big-league club.
More News
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Struggling at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Sitting against Greinke•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Starting against LHP on Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...