Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Our early breakout candidates, Logan Forsythe trade
Drafting the right breakout player could win your Fantasy league. Maybe it was Manny Machado in 2015 and Noah Syndergaard in 2016, but now we have to find that breakout star in 2017.
Who are your favorite breakout candidates for 2017? We offer some of ours on this episode of Fantasy Baseball Today.
There are plenty of young starting pitchers to like, so make sure you're drafting the best ones.
It seems our analysts love the young starting pitchers with strikeout potential like Lance McCullers, Carlos Rodon and a few more headline our 2017 breakouts.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Is Jorge Soler set for a power breakout in Kansas City?
- Why Addison Russell's first two seasons may not be an indication of what he's capable of
-
How much do innings matter when we're evaluating young starting pitchers?
- Kenta Maeda, Miguel Sano, Carlos Rodon and more
-
Our thoughts on the Logan Forsythe trade
