Francisco Rodriguez: Released by Nationals

Rodriguez was released by the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez appeared in five games during his brief stint in the minors for the Nationals, allowing one earned run off four hits with three walks while striking out a pair over the course of five innings. The veteran didn't seem to be able to rein in his command, which has been the main detriment to his game this season. Washington seemingly decided that it wasn't worth it to keep K-Rod in the organization, especially with the chances of the 35-year-old making his way up to the major-league team so slim. Rodriguez could earn another look from a contender, but it's a stretch to think that he could be a viable fantasy play at any point during the rest of this season, especially if he couldn't break into the Nationals' tattered bullpen.