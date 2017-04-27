Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws quality start Wednesday

Cueto gave up three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision in a walk-off win over the Dodgers.

Despite Wednesday's game taking place in the pitcher-friendly confines of AT&T Park, the Dodgers -- who hit righties significantly better than lefties -- presented a tough matchup for the veteran. The 31-year-old was looking sharp through five innings, but Corey Seager led a three-run rally in the sixth that ended the righty's night. While he earned a quality start, Cueto's April has been anything but quality, finishing with a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in five games. His velocity is on par with his marks during last year's All-Star campaign, but his 1.80 HR/9 is the glaring outlier, likely due to a career-high 18.8 HR/FB ratio. Cueto has posted HR/FB ratios below 10 percent over his previous two seasons, so his current mark should regress to the mean, which should reveal the Cueto we are used to seeing as the season progresses.