Giants' Matt Cain: Strong outing in no-decision Tuesday
Cain (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Royals.
It's his first quality start of the season. Cain's 3.31 ERA looks good so far, but his 12:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings and career-low 89.4 mph average fastball velocity suggest his luck may not last much longer. His next start comes Monday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Giants' Matt Cain: Fans six en route to first win•
-
Giants' Matt Cain: Struggles in first start of 2017 on Friday•
-
Giants' Matt Cain: Will start fifth game•
-
Giants' Matt Cain: Confirmed as fifth starter•
-
Giants' Matt Cain: Remains favorite to win starting job amid struggles•
-
Giants' Matt Cain: Pitches into fourth inning Monday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...