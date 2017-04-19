Giants' Matt Cain: Strong outing in no-decision Tuesday

Cain (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Royals.

It's his first quality start of the season. Cain's 3.31 ERA looks good so far, but his 12:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings and career-low 89.4 mph average fastball velocity suggest his luck may not last much longer. His next start comes Monday at home against the Dodgers.