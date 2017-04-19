Giants' Matt Cain: Strong outing in no-decision Tuesday

Cain (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Royals.

It's his first quality start of the season. Cain's 3.31 ERA looks good so far, but his 12:8 K:BB in 16.1 innings and career-low 89.4 mph average fastball velocity suggest his luck may not last much longer. His next start comes Monday at home against the Dodgers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories