Moore (1-2) allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.

Moore struggled to keep the Rockies off the basepaths while not receiving a single run of support in dropping his second decision of the season. He's now failed to reach six innings in two of his three starts, though he did post a dominating effort in winning his previous start. Given that he's failed to post a sub-four ERA since 2014, Moore is an inconsistent fantasy option. He'll have a rematch against the Rockies in his next outing on Friday.