According to manager Terry Francona, Jackson (quadriceps) is "doing really well" and getting close to playing in games, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Jackson landed on the 10-day DL in late June with a left quad strain. He's been receiving treatment at Progressive Field, and running bases at Mahoning Valley. Once cleared, the outfielder will head off on a rehab assignment before returning to the Tribe in late July -- assuming all goes well before then.