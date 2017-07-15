Indians' Austin Jackson: Closing in on rehab assignment
According to manager Terry Francona, Jackson (quadriceps) is "doing really well" and getting close to playing in games, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Jackson landed on the 10-day DL in late June with a left quad strain. He's been receiving treatment at Progressive Field, and running bases at Mahoning Valley. Once cleared, the outfielder will head off on a rehab assignment before returning to the Tribe in late July -- assuming all goes well before then.
