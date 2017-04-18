Indians' Bryan Shaw: Earns second hold Monday
Shaw dealt a clean seventh inning in Monday's win over the Twins en route to his second hold of 2017.
Shaw's 11-pitch appearance was a nice rebound from Sunday's ugly effort (two runs on three hits in one inning). Coming into the contest versus the Twins, the 29-year-old had surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks in his previous four innings, so Monday's effort was a calming event for Shaw's owners.
More News
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Scoops up win Tuesday•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Surprisingly earns save Wednesday•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Picks up hold Tuesday in Texas•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Strikes out one in seventh spring appearance•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Tosses sim game Thursday•
-
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Tossing football to refine cutter•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...