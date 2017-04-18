Shaw dealt a clean seventh inning in Monday's win over the Twins en route to his second hold of 2017.

Shaw's 11-pitch appearance was a nice rebound from Sunday's ugly effort (two runs on three hits in one inning). Coming into the contest versus the Twins, the 29-year-old had surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks in his previous four innings, so Monday's effort was a calming event for Shaw's owners.