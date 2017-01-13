Indians' Cody Allen: Avoids arbitration with Astros with $7.35 million deal

Allen and the Indians avoided arbitration Friday with a $7.35 million deal, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

Allen logged yet another excellent season as the Indians' closer in 2016, posting 32 saves, a 2.51 ERA, and 87 strikeouts in 68 innings. He was rewarded with a raise of more than $3 million, putting him well into the realm of closer money. He might see a downtick in saves now that Cleveland has Andrew Miller for a full year, but that doesn't mean he should be any less effective on the mound.