Indians' Daniel Robertson: Sent back to Triple-A
Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
With Brandon Guyer (wrist) and Michael Brantley (ankle) both returning from the disabled list, Robertson was no longer needed. The 31-year-old will head back to Columbus, where he'll continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.
More News
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Picks up fifth consecutive start•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Smacks first MLB home run•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Will man leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Drives in three in Sunday's win•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Batting second Sunday•
-
Indians' Daniel Robertson: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...