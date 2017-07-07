Grube was put on the 7-day DL on Friday with right hand discomfort.

Grube has put together a decent year at the Triple-A level this season, posting a 4.80 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 75 innings of work. He will miss the next week with this injury, and could be out for an extended period of time if it's determined that this is a significant issue.

