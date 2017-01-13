Indians' Zach McAllister: Avoids arbitration
McAllister signed a one-year, $1.825 million deal with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
He notched a 3.44 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB in 52.1 innings last season, pitching primarily in low-leverage spots. McAllister's strikeout rate has spiked since his move to the bullpen, but the ratios are not good enough for him to be worth rostering in most formats.
