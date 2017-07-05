Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Released again by Toronto
The Blue Jays released Saltalamacchia from his minor-league contract with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
Saltalamacchia joined the Bisons on a minor-league deal May 16, just 13 days after being released by the Jays following his .117 OPS and 16 strikeouts in 26 MLB plate appearances. The 32-year-old had a .162/.271/.243 slash line in 33 games with Buffalo. A veteran catcher might draw some appeal on the open market, but Saltalamacchia is no longer worth monitoring in fantasy circles.
