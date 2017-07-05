The Blue Jays released Saltalamacchia from his minor-league contract with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Saltalamacchia joined the Bisons on a minor-league deal May 16, just 13 days after being released by the Jays following his .117 OPS and 16 strikeouts in 26 MLB plate appearances. The 32-year-old had a .162/.271/.243 slash line in 33 games with Buffalo. A veteran catcher might draw some appeal on the open market, but Saltalamacchia is no longer worth monitoring in fantasy circles.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories