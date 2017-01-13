Mariners' Cody Martin: Outrighted to Triple-A
Martin was outrighted off the 40-man roster on Friday.
He was designated for assignment earlier in the week, and is now officially off the 40-man roster. He should serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2017.
More News
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Designated for assignment Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Recalled from Triple-A on Monday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Serves up four homers in no-decision against Yankees•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Pitches 4.1 innings in first start of 2016•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Named Wednesday's starter•