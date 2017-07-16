Play

Dyson is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Dyson will take a seat with lefty Derek Holland on the mound for the White Sox, opening up a spot in center field for Guillermo Heredia. Over 48 plate appearances against southpaws this season, Dyson is batting .140/.229/.140.

