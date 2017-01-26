Dyson will begin spring at the leadoff spot, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Dyson set career highs in plate appearances and on-base percentage in 2016, slashing .278/.340/.388 in 337 plate appearances over 107 games. He also added 30 steals, marking the fifth straight season he stole over 25 bases. As Divish notes, Jean Segura will bat second. According to Greg Johns of MLB.com, manager Scott Servais went on to say that Dyson will not be strictly platooned to begin the season, but Dyson will likely play "mostly" against opposing right-handed starters.