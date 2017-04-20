Mariners' Jean Segura: Beginning rehab assignment Friday
Segura (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura will serve as the team's designated hitter in Friday's game and will work his way up to playing the field in the near future. It appears unlikely that Segura will return for Seattle's upcoming series against the Athletics, but as long as his rehab assignment goes smoothly he should come off the disabled list early next week.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Could miss entire weekend series•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Planning brief rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Still expected back Friday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back after 10-day minimum•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Placed on DL with hamstring strain•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Hamstring injury, day-to-day•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...