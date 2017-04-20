Mariners' Jean Segura: Beginning rehab assignment Friday

Segura (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura will serve as the team's designated hitter in Friday's game and will work his way up to playing the field in the near future. It appears unlikely that Segura will return for Seattle's upcoming series against the Athletics, but as long as his rehab assignment goes smoothly he should come off the disabled list early next week.