Mariners' Kyle Seager: On base three times Friday
Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Seager was hitting .130 through his first seven games before embarking on his current four-game hitting streak, which has vaulted his average up to a much more respectable .250. He's yet to go deep on the season, but appears to be swinging the bat with more confidence in recent games. The veteran third baseman has also rapped out a pair of doubles and driven in five runs, while his seven walks have helped his OBP reach an impressive .370.
