Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with strained oblique Tuesday
Haniger exited Tuesday's game against the Tigers early with a strained oblique, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Haniger was removed from the game after slapping a single in the third inning. The initial diagnosis of a strained oblique suggests that the breakout 26-year-old may be headed for a DL stint, but he'll be considered as day-to-day until more details become available. He was replaced by Danny Valencia, but if he's slated to miss extended time, that would open up additional playing time for Taylor Motter.
