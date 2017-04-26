Haniger exited Tuesday's game against the Tigers early with a strained oblique, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Haniger was removed from the game after slapping a single in the third inning. The initial diagnosis of a strained oblique suggests that the breakout 26-year-old may be headed for a DL stint, but he'll be considered as day-to-day until more details become available. He was replaced by Danny Valencia, but if he's slated to miss extended time, that would open up additional playing time for Taylor Motter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories