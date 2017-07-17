Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Partakes in batting practice Monday
Haniger (finger) is not in the lineup Monday but was able to participate in pregame batting practice, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger was held out of the lineup again with a jammed finger, but the fact that he was able to get some swings in during batting practice suggests that the outfielder's injury isn't overly inhibiting and shouldn't warrant a trip to the disabled list. He'll remain a true day-to-day case.
